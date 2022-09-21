574 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 574 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,966,216,000 after purchasing an additional 154,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,640,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Maxim Group decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $365.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $410.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.28. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $354.74 and a 12 month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

