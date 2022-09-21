60,628 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 60,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PECO. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 3.0 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 386.21%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.