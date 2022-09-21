6,114 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,623,000 after buying an additional 1,380,712 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPEM stock opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $44.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67.

