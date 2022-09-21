6,683 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 113.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 37,564 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 12.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 21.5% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 213,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 37,827 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 15.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 166,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

