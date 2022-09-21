Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pareto Securities cut shares of Aareal Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aareal Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aareal Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AAALF opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Featured Stories

