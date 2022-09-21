AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AC Immune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a report on Friday, June 17th.

AC Immune Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 13.28. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $216.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AC Immune

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in AC Immune by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

