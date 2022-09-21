ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The firm had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

