Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL – Get Rating) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $17.99. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 35,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.27% of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

