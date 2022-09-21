Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOLF. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.76. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $57.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.89 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Acushnet by 840.0% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acushnet by 153.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.