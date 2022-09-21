Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the August 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 97.0 days.

Adacel Technologies Price Performance

Adacel Technologies stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Adacel Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.

About Adacel Technologies

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation and training, and software applications and services in the civil and military aerospace sectors primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers Aurora air traffic management system for managing procedural airspace in a surveillance environment; MaxSim air traffic simulator training system; MaxSim ATC, an air traffic control simulator and training system; and AeroDrive, an immersive training simulator to train airport drivers in a safe, risk-free, and 3-D environment; and intelligent communications environment, an aviation phraseology training tool for air traffic controllers and pilots.

