Addison Capital Co Buys 12,920 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,958.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $327,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,398 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 346,521.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,457 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 413,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,948 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $122.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 109.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.45.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

