Advent Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ADN)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 8,239 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 340% compared to the typical volume of 1,873 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advent Technologies by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 44,908 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advent Technologies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 223,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 34,518 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advent Technologies by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advent Technologies from $11.20 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Advent Technologies Price Performance

ADN stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. Advent Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 440.98% and a negative return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advent Technologies will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

