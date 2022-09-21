AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 1,216 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 66,877 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 45,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

SLV opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

