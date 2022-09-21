AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 1,645 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $207,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

AWI opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.67.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.19 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

