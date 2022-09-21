AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,657,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,690,000 after buying an additional 523,620 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,605,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,985,000 after buying an additional 153,657 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 617,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,815,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,097,000 after buying an additional 109,875 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.09.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.