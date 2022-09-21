AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $237.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $294.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.29.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

