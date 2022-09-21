AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 1,212 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Entegris were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $583,864,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,734,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,462 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Entegris by 16.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Entegris by 25,735.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 813,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,707,000 after acquiring an additional 810,146 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $92.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.52. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.92 and a 52 week high of $158.00.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

