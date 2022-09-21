AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 3,474 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 154.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HEFA. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 319,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HEFA opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.72.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.