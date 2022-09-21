AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $562,481,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.54 and its 200 day moving average is $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

