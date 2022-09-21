AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 145,821 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 327,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 75,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 36,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,555,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares during the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBEF opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $40.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41.

