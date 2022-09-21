AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 617.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

APD opened at $244.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

