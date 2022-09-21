AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.51 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.43 and its 200 day moving average is $82.88.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

