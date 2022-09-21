AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $147,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,536,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,727,000 after acquiring an additional 589,018 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,746.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,750,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,827 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.