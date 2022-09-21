AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $176,000 Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,227,000 after purchasing an additional 655,216 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 798,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,174,000 after purchasing an additional 471,078 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,168,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,777,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,220,000 after purchasing an additional 239,558 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average is $58.51. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

