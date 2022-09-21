AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $194,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DEO opened at $173.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.66 and its 200-day moving average is $186.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $166.24 and a 52 week high of $223.14.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $2.2775 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

