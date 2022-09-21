AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 306.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 902.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average is $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 over the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Barclays decreased their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.84.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

