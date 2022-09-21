AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $229,000 Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFEB. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 128,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 26,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.8 %

FFEB stock opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.06.

