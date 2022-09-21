AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 212,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $161.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $138.60 and a one year high of $169.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.57 and its 200 day moving average is $158.41.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.