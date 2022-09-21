AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $249,000 Stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 382,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,191,000 after buying an additional 18,653 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 26,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 37,857 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $66.22 and a 1 year high of $101.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.90.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.