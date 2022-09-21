AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,273 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,193,000 after buying an additional 890,148 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,166,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,257,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,260 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 495,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,597,000 after purchasing an additional 288,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,311 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.27. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

