AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 246.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $199.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.95. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

