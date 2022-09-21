AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 253,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,030,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,309,000 after purchasing an additional 234,588 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 107,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 48,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares
In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %
HBAN stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.18.
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
Featured Stories
