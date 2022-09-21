AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New $227,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,051,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 159,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

JMST stock opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57.

