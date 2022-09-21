AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 1,227 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $88.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.08. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

