AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 1,600 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after buying an additional 304,766 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 97,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 44,319 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter worth $6,000,000. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter worth $8,421,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4,108.9% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GSG stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

