AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 2,010 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 169.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5,856.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,174,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 13,936,280 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,593,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,205,000 after buying an additional 1,820,253 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 97.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 63,973 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,580,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 193.3% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 48,990 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of XT opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.05. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $67.48.

