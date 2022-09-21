AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 234 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Sempra were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after buying an additional 2,631,949 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,811,000 after buying an additional 1,397,703 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $130,223,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,114,000 after buying an additional 771,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.11.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $168.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.04 and a 200-day moving average of $160.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 128.29%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

