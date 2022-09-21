AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 383 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

