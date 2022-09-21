AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 4,073 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 15.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

