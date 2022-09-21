AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 76 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 207.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Chubb by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

Insider Activity at Chubb

Chubb Stock Down 2.2 %

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $187.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $171.96 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

