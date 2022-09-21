AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 950 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBCF shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,109,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,109,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBCF stock opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Articles

