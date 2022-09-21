AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $638,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $875,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,107,000. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 119,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

