AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 367.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.2% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.5% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 27,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $340,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 21.2% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

