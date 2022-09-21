AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 926 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Watsco were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Watsco by 17.1% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Watsco by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,187,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Watsco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,617,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WSO opened at $271.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $318.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 65.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.20.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

