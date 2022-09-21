AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $182.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $166.75 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

