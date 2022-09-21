AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,350 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $94.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.74. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $88.73 and a one year high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

