AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 179 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000.

SIZE opened at $112.81 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $139.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.99.

