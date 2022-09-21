AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 2,500 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,495 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HP by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,673,596,000 after purchasing an additional 573,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in HP by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 980,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in HP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $486,668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $454,451,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in HP by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $254,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,479 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

