AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 312 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $119,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 638.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,835,000 after acquiring an additional 367,272 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $409,000.

Shares of SHV opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.92 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.161 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

