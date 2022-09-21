AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 338 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,422,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,407 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,235,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,769,000 after acquiring an additional 43,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,700,000 after acquiring an additional 83,807 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 798,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,812,000 after acquiring an additional 64,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 771,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,009 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.27.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

